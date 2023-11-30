Milton Ulladulla Times
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Mollymook Beach's sewerage overflow alert

Updated December 1 2023 - 9:41am, first published 7:37am
Mollymook Beach's sewerage overflow alert. Picture file
Mollymook Beach's sewerage overflow alert. Picture file

People in the Mollymook Beach area are advised to avoid ocean recreational activity due to a sewerage overflow following the recent heavy rainfall.

