TISS the season, as they say, and the festive fun starts this weekend with a Christmas market at Milton.
More festive events will follow and the Milton Ulladulla Times has found a few more events to put in your calendars.
So ho ho ho and off we go ......
Saturday December 2
Milton Village Showground Markets
With over 80 stallholders and set in the grounds of the Milton Showground this is a great market to look for a special Christmas gift. This beautiful market has many lovely handmade crafted products, men's and women's clothing, pottery, candles, baby items, dogs coats, local honey, Farm fresh eggs, sourdough breads and pastries, fresh produce, a great range of collectables, vintage clothing and more. Come along and browse the market, grab a coffee, and eat delicious Thai street foods, yummy hot donuts and stay for lunch. Something for everyone to enjoy in beautiful Milton. The Milton Lions club will also have their barbecue operating at this market with bacon and egg rolls and sausage, onion sangas. A great day out for the whole family. Market starts at 9am and finishes at 2pm. Milton Catholic Parish, Rising from the Ashes Community Outreach Projects will have a craft stall set-up raising much needed funds for their community projects.
Saturday December 2
Milton Showground
Santa Paws is coming to the Milton Showground market to bring some Christmas cheer and pose for photos with you and your pets The event is being run by the RSPCA Shoalhaven Branch volunteers on Saturday December 2 from 10am to 2pm All proceeds raised go back to the RSPCA to help animals in need.
Christmas Carols
Saturday December 9
You know festive season is set to get into full swing when Christmas Carol events are being prepared. Business Milton Ulladulla and supporters invite the community to its Christmas Carol event at the Ulladulla Civic Centre on Saturday December 9 from 6pm. It will feature combined school choirs, the Uniting Church Choir, Apex barbecue, and a visit from Santa at 7pm. Bring your picnic blanket, fold up chairs and wear your favourite Christmas gear for a night on the Civic Centre lawn. If the weather is inclement, we will move inside. Refreshments will also be available from The Terrace by Killara Hospitality (Civic Centre).
A late night Milton Christmas
Thursday December 14
Fun and a chance to get your Christmas shopping under control is coming to Milton on Thursday December 14 with extended retail trade hours from 5pm to 7pm. There will be face painting for the kids from 5pm, live music through the street and a clothes swap at Wyld Spaces .
Santa in the Village
Saturday December 16
Volunteers from Milton Rural Fire Service cannot keep their secret any longer Santa will be joining them again on the firetruck this Christmas to help us spread some Christmas cheer through the community The schedule is:
3pm Porter CCT Milton
4.14 Narrawallee Park Leo Drive
5pm Matron Porter Reserve Narrawallee
5.45pm Mollymook Beach near the surf lifesaving club
Free Christmas lunch
December 25
The volunteers from the Yurana Cancer Kids Holiday Homes do not want people to spend Christmas Day alone. The group extends an open invitation to their annual free Christmas Day lunch at the Mollymook Surf Club. This event is always well-supported and is all about spreading some festive joy to all sections of the community. The group, if people are unable to get to the surf club, can arrange to get a meal delivered to anyone who needs one. Transport to get to the surf club can also be arranged. "A happy day is had by all with a delicious Christmas luncheon, a visit from Santa and lots of happiness and laughter," was how the Yurana volunteers summed up the event. Please call the Yurana office on 4454 1700 before December 21 to book your place. If the office is unattended just leave a message and your phone number and someone will get back to you.
