Time to sing at carols and enjoy more festive fun

The festive season is all about spending time with family and friends.
The good news is that in the Milton and Ulladulla area, many events will allow you to catch up with friends and spend time with your families.
Here are some events to help you get into the spirit of things.
Family event
Thursday, December 7
The Milton District Band is playing at 5.15pm on Thursday, December 7 at Bunnings Ulladulla Christmas family event. There will be stalls, a magician, free sausage sizzle, family activities and of course a visit from Santa.
Christmas Carols
Saturday December 9
You know festive season is set to get into full swing when Christmas Carol events are being prepared. Business Milton Ulladulla and supporters invite the community to its Christmas Carol event at the Ulladulla Civic Centre on Saturday December 9 from 6pm. It will feature combined school choirs, the Uniting Church Choir, Apex barbecue, and a visit from Santa at 7pm. Bring your picnic blanket, fold up chairs and wear your favourite Christmas gear for a night on the Civic Centre lawn. If the weather is inclement, we will move inside. Refreshments will also be available from The Terrace by Killara Hospitality.
Ulladulla Wharf Markets
Sunday, December 10
The Ulladulla Wharf Markets from 8am to 1pm looms as the perfect place to get some gifts, given that Christmas is fast approaching. This last market for the year. The Milton District Band is playing from 10.30am. So come down and enjoy the music and get your Christmas shopping done.
Conjola RFS Santa run
Wednesday, December 13 [Fishermans Paradise ] and Thursday, December 14 [Conjola]
Santa will be leaving the Fishermans Paradise RFS station at 4pm. Wave to Santa while he is being driven around the village. Then you can meet Santa at the station to get some lollies and have a chat
The first stop at the Conjola event on December 14 is Porters Creek Road at 4pm - just off the highway to the left. Then at Hoylake Park, Narrawallee Creek Road, Ingenia and then to the park at the eastern end of Holiday Haven Caravan park at about 5.15pm
A late night Milton Christmas
Thursday December 14
Fun and a chance to get your Christmas shopping under control is coming to Milton on Thursday December 14 with extended retail trade hours from 5pm to 7pm. There will be face painting for the kids from 5pm, live music through the street and a clothes swap at Wyld Spaces .
Santa in the Village
Saturday December 16
Volunteers from Milton Rural Fire Service cannot keep their secret any longer Santa will be joining them again on the firetruck this Christmas to help us spread some Christmas cheer through the community The schedule is: 3pm Porter CCT Milton, 4.14 Narrawallee Park Leo Drive, 5pm Matron Porter Reserve Narrawallee and 5.45pm Mollymook Beach near the surf lifesaving club
Free Christmas lunch
December 25
The volunteers from the Yurana Cancer Kids Holiday Homes do not want people to spend Christmas Day alone. The group extends an open invitation to their annual free Christmas Day lunch at the Mollymook Surf Club. This event is always well-supported and is all about spreading some festive joy to all sections of the community. The group, if people are unable to get to the surf club, can arrange to get a meal delivered to anyone who needs one. Transport to get to the surf club can also be arranged. Please 4454 1700 before December 21 to book your place.
