Time to sing at carols and enjoy more festive fun

The volunteers from the Yurana Cancer Kids Holiday Homes do not want people to spend Christmas Day alone. The group extends an open invitation to their annual free Christmas Day lunch at the Mollymook Surf Club. This event is always well-supported and is all about spreading some festive joy to all sections of the community. The group, if people are unable to get to the surf club, can arrange to get a meal delivered to anyone who needs one. Transport to get to the surf club can also be arranged. Please 4454 1700 before December 21 to book your place.