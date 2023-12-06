Milton Ulladulla Times
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Time to sing at carols and enjoy more festive fun

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 6 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's Christmas time and with Christmas, comes carols. Picture from file.
It's Christmas time and with Christmas, comes carols. Picture from file.

The festive season is all about spending time with family and friends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.