Fish take the bait at the Burrill Lake Flathead Classic

Competitors reeled in some impressive catches at year's Burrill Lake Flathead Classic.
The competition had 60 teams, just shy of 150 anglers and over $10,000 in prizes were given away.
A huge shout out to the Ulladulla Waterski Club for hosting the tournament and taking care of all background work that makes this event so great.
The 2023 winners were:
Longest Tailor (J) - Harry Parbery 43cm
Longest Flathead (J) - Kayne Rees 52.5cm
Longest Bream - Luke McBride 38.5cm
5 Longest FH- Darin O'Sulliavan 319cm
Longest FH (F) - Dianna O'Sulliavan 90cm
Cash Shootout - Team Little Fish 28 fish
2nd Longest FH - Alex Praja 96cm and
Longest Flathead and Champion Angler 2023 - Andrew Barnes 97.5cm
Everyone had a out a great day on the water and are looking forward to next year's event.
The event organisers would like to thank the following sponsors:
Local Sponsors
Compleat Angler Ulladulla
Adzma Coastal Carpentry
Dial a Digger
McCarthy Automotive & Diesel
Luke Stewart Building
Carriage Concrete
Willis Mobile Welding
Lake Tabourie Plumbing
Corporate Sponsors
Shimano
Lawrence
Department of Primary Industries
Daiwa
