Endangered shorebird nests washed away during wet and horrendous weather

Endangered shorebirds are starting to rebuild their nests after last week's horrendous weather.
Some nests were washed away, but signs of shorebird recovery are being noted in the Lake Conjola area following last week's floods.
"Unfortunately each season nests are lost due to these uncontrollable events," a spokesperson from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service said about the weather conditions.
"However, it is relatively early in the nesting season and so while we have seen some nests wash away, we have also observed the Little Tern colony at Lake Conjola re-nesting.
"We expect to see even more birds nest or re-nest over the coming weeks."
The spokesperson said endangered nesting shorebirds face a range of threats to their survival, including natural weather events such as the recent flooding and storm surges on the south coast.
"Other threats to shorebird survival are disturbance by beachgoers and dogs, and we can control these by being mindful of how we 'share the shore'," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.