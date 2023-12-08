Mollymook golfers tee off towards festive fun and presentation day

A field of 56 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a social four-person ambrose event this week and then got into the festive spirit of things.
A presentation Christmas lunch for players and partners, when 71 participants came together to celebrate the 2023 golf year, was part of the day's activities.
With a score of 19.13 the winning team for the day was Alan [Butch] May, Tony White, Don Urquhart and John Hayes.
Second place went to Kevin Hodge, Collin Boardman and Simon Richmond, who scored 21, while third place went to Ken Venables, Michael Heighway, Leonard Astill and Greg Wood with 22.
Nearest the pins were won by Neil Best on the second, John Zamin on the sixth, and Michael Peacock on the ninth, while balls were given out for scores up to 23.25.
There was no wildcard, however, all players were given a ball on tee off.
Following the luncheon, the 2023 trophies were presented to the individual recipients.
Captain Ron Sweaney concluded by thanking all the Beachside golfers with special mention to the Match Committee of Peter, Brian, Chris and Steve.
Next week [Wednesday December 13] is a non-competition social day and will be the final Beachside Veteran game for 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.