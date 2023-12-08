Good and bad news when it comes to the fast approaching heatwave

The beach or somewhere cool will be the place to be tomorrow [Saturday December 9] with the temperature forecast to reach 36 degrees in the Milton and Ulladulla area.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology the daytime temperatures, in the local area, will be 27 to 36 degrees
Other areas in the Shoalhaven, like Nowra and Berry, are set to be hit by 40 degree temperatures.
Bureau of Meteorology's community information officer Daniel Hayes does have some good news for us.
He said relief from the heat was not far away.
"Southern and coastal areas can expect to see a cooler change on Sunday," he said.
"But with the heat trough lingering over the northern parts of the state we can expect hot temperatures in those areas right into most of next week."
Mr Hayes said said people needed to keep an eye on government websites, ensure they were staying hydrated and to check on their neighbours as the hot weather lingers.
"In general it comes down to staying hydrated, staying out of the sun if you can and avoiding the outdoors on the hottest part of the day," he said.
"Please be aware of the weather and keep an eye on vulnerable members of our community as well as animals."
Safety Advice
Extreme heatwaves can be dangerous for everyone.
Severe heatwaves can be dangerous for many people, especially older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with medical conditions and people who are unwell.
Seek a place to keep cool, such as your home, a library, community centre or shopping centre.
Close your windows and draw blinds, curtains or awnings early in the day to keep the heat out of your home.
If available, use fans or air-conditioners to keep cool.
