Guests at Don Hearn's Cabins talk about their sense of loss

As guests settle in for what could be their last stay at Don Hearn's Cabins in Cunjurong Point, a sense of loss spread around the popular venue.
People who have been making the yearly pilgrimage to stay at the cabins for decades want Lexie and the facility to stay.
Neil has been coming to the cabins for 30 years and can't believe what is happening.
He said the simplicity of the cabins, along with the region itself and the surfing, were some things that kept him coming back.
"This place has an undeniable rustic charm," Neil said.
"It should be kept open, improved and have some permanency of tenure given."
Neil said the regular guests have spoken about coming down to help carry out the improvements needed to keep the cabins open.
"I know a huge chunk of the surf community would come down here and work on the place for a week or two," Neil said.
Another long-term guest loves what the facility offers her children.
"I want my children to continue to have the opportunity to experience what this place has to offer," one guest said about how close to nature you could get at the cabins.
The guest said people learn to respect the environment by staying at the cabins.
"We look forward to coming down each year and we re-book first thing when we arrive because it books out straight away," the guest said.
She talks about the bond that spreads amongst all the guests at the venue.
Lexie, to make sure families get a holiday by the beach, actually drops her prices around the Christmas period
"It's just so completely unique. There was no WY-FI when we first came down here and we loved that," the guest said.
"The kids all run amok together and they all look after each other.
"It will be so sad to see it go."
She added there was a sense of equality among the guests - nobody talks about their occupations or how much money they make while they are staying in the cabins.
"Everyone is welcome and it's great like that," she said.
AJ is another cabin stalwart and supporter.
"You don't have to be a surfer to enjoy this place," AJ said.
AJ has been coming to the cabins for well over 16-years.
He talks about how children get to build memories by staying at the venue each year.
"It's a lifelong memory they get to return to and I think that is invaluable," AJ said about what the cabins offer.
He added it was a safe place for children to freely explore - something some other places just cannot offer.
AJ, because the list was nearly endless, stumbled a bit when asked why the venue should remain open.
"Where do you start," he said about listing his reasons to keep the venue open.
"You get to return to something really basic here and I think there is enormous value in that."
He added due to the cost of living a coastal holiday is now out of reach of many people, but at Don Hearn's Cabins it remained affordable.
AJ also knows about various groups that have used the cabins in the past - some for welfare reasons.
"Lexie offers this amazing service to the community," AJ said.
