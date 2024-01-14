The childhood memory that inspires Shoalhaven's Elvis impersonator

John Collins remembers coming home from school when he was 13 years old to find his mum crying.
"I thought it was a family member who had passed away, but it was Elvis," the man who now calls Meroo Meadow in the Shoalhaven home said.
John 'Elvis' Collins grew up to be a professional tribute artist to the man known as 'The King' and for many years worked from his Kanahooka home.
Now living at Meroo Meroo in the Shoalhaven, Mr Collins joined the annual celebration of all this Elvis at Parkes in the NSW Central West on Thursday, January 11.
He watched the Parkes Elvis Festival Hound Dog Competition, which rewards the best Elvis-dressed dogs, and attended Parkes Golf Course for tee-off during an attempt to set the world record for "the most Elvises playing golf".
"It's a hoot, it's so much fun," Mr Collins said.
He is also a celebrant at Elvis weddings, and organises the production and entertainment on the Elvis Express, which takes passengers from Sydney's Central Station to Parkes for the festival.
He said 2024 was the first year since the pandemic all four carriages of the train had been full.
"Basically the party doesn't start until we get into town on the Thursday afternoon," he said.
"There are performances on the train platform, then in the carriages on the way up. Everyone is in a really good party mood, so it's fantastic.
"Then we arrive in town at 3.30pm ... and there's 2000 people waiting for the train to arrive and it's a really exciting atmosphere."
Mr Collins' parents had loved Elvis and their parents before them had enjoyed gospel music. When the teenaged Mr Collins saw his mum crying over Elvis' death, it changed his life.
"A lot of people say they don't love him but they love his gospel, or his country, or his rock and roll, or his seventies music. He did such a variety of music and genres," he said.
"[I also love] his generosity, he was a people person ... and that's what we do here [at the festival]. It doesn't matter if someone's in a $5 or $5000 jumpsuit, they'll spend time and have pictures taken and it's never any trouble."
The 2024 Parkes Elvis Festival started on January 10 and, after more than 200 events, finishes on Sunday, January 14.
