Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

The childhood memory that inspires Shoalhaven's Elvis impersonator

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
January 15 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John 'Elvis' Collins pictured posing on a railway track with his guitar in 2016. Picture by Sylvia Liber
John 'Elvis' Collins pictured posing on a railway track with his guitar in 2016. Picture by Sylvia Liber

John Collins remembers coming home from school when he was 13 years old to find his mum crying.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.