Game set and match for a fantastic Pride Night event

People are still talking about how much fun they had at the Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association's [MUDTA] Pride Night.
MUDTA, with support and funding from Tennis Australia, recently held an open night and Pride Night and they got a good response from the community.
The Warden Street Ulladulla courts were a hive of colour and activity with free tennis, pickleball, hot shots, pop ball and cardio tennis.
People took the opportunity to check out the Warden Street Courts and enjoy the fun atmosphere that the event provided.
Thanks to the committee, especially Sali, for making the Pride Night happen.
Meanwhile, the MUDTA is getting ready to host another event.
From Friday February 16 to Sunday February 18 the Warden Street Courts will host the Summer Games Seniors Tennis Tournament.
More than 250 players will take part in the tournament.
While the competition is targeted at visitors, a number of Ulladulla Tennis Club players will also participate in the events.
Residents and visitors are invited to witness some great tennis being played and to see the outstanding facility we have in Ulladulla.
Entry to the complex is free and there are many viewing areas throughout with first class catering services.
