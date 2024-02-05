NSW Women of the Year nominee is happy to represent our community

Monica Mudge is the visionary behind Treading Lightly Inc, a not-for-profit organisation that stands at the forefront of environmental advocacy in the Yuin region of NSW. As founder and President, she has transformed the organisation into a beacon of hope, dedicated to 'Caring for Earth, Connecting Community', particularly since the 2019-2020 bushfires. In this volunteer role, Monica embodies the essence of environmental stewardship, fostering a sense of hope and grassroots change.