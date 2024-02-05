NSW Women of the Year nominee is happy to represent our community

Passionate community volunteer, Monica Mudge, is in line to win a NSW Women of the Year award.
She has been nominated in the NSW Community Hero section.
The NSW Women of the Year Awards celebrate the incredible women and girls improving the lives of people in NSW.
Since 2012 these annual awards have recognised the women and girls whose determination, bravery, skill and passion has inspired their communities and others to achieve great things.
Monica, at first, was overwhelmed by the nomination.
"Coming home from an early morning ocean cleanse, reflecting on the beauty of our community while picking up rubbish from the shoreline, and then receiving the heartfelt messages about the nomination left me overwhelmed," she said.
"To be honest, there was a mix of anxiousness and embarrassment, almost wishing I could crawl under a rock like a crab - my star sign.
"Yet, beyond the jokes, I feel humbled and deeply grateful to the women who took time from their busy lives to nominate me."
Monica is the visionary behind Treading Lightly Incorporated, a not-for-profit organisation that stands at the forefront of environmental advocacy in the Yuin region of NSW.
She wants to acknowledge the many other dedicated women in the community.
"In that moment [after reflecting on the nomination], I couldn't help but acknowledge the incredible women in our community, each deserving of this award for their dedication, care, strength, and commitment, "she said.
"I see this nomination not just for me but as a representation of our entire community and the many strong women contributing every day.
"It's an honour to be recognized among such a profound calibre of women doing incredible work.
"I'm particularly proud to represent those at the forefront of rural women leading grassroots initiatives, inspiring both community and systems-level change that positively impacts not just people but the environment-the very foundation of why I was nominated."
Monica, after some reflection, realised this nomination was not about her alone.
"It's a tribute to all the women supporting my vision for a regenerative, thriving community, especially my exceptional team at Treading Lightly, as well as the supportive men and our entire community," she said.
"I'm just a small part of a collective effort toward positive change, and I feel privileged to stand among these inspiring individuals.
The awards celebrate the role models who challenge inequality, innovate and inspire.
The NSW Women of the Year 2024 recipients will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday March 7 at the International Convention Centre, Sydney.
As a child, Monica's profound love for the environment and oceans sparked a lifelong commitment. In her previous role as Program Manager for Take 3 for the Sea, she showcased her leadership in addressing plastic pollution and sustainability goals with Surf Life Saving clubs. Now, through Treading Lightly Inc, Monica champions regenerative and sustainable practices that bridge community and environment.
Monica is a mentor and guide to women on the South Coast of NSW. As a certified yoga teacher, she not only nurtures physical and mental wellbeing, but also inspires the community - particularly youth - to engage in positive change. She is also a Community Resilience Officer with MacKillop Seasons, supporting community recovery from the bushfires.
