Diesel the loveable and cheeky hound needs a home

Diesel, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter feature dog, is a loveable and cheeky boy.
This large male American Staffordshire terrier is only seven months old and is looking for an active family to call his own.
Diesel loves attention and is great with other dogs.
He is highly food motivated and has some basic obedience training.
However he will require full basic training and Diesel, in general, is a well-mannered dog.
Diesel loves attention and walks well on lead for a young doggo, but having daily walks should help him improve his lead skills.
He costs $387 to adopt and is microchipped, desexed, vaccinated, wormed, flea/tick treated and lifetime registered.
You are unable to meet Diesel until/unless you have been notified that you are a successful applicant.
An adoption cannot be approved unless you are able to come to the shelter to meet him in person and bring any dogs you currently have with you.
Go to here for more information on adopting Diesel.
Meanwhile, the shelter is overburdened with kittens at the moment and so maybe you could get a dog and a cat at the same time.
