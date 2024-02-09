Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Diesel the loveable and cheeky hound needs a home

By Staff Reporters
Updated February 9 2024 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diesel, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter feature dog, is a loveable and cheeky boy. Picture supplied
Diesel, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter feature dog, is a loveable and cheeky boy. Picture supplied

Diesel, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter feature dog, is a loveable and cheeky boy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.