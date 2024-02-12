Taste of things to come as festival fundraiser deemed a great success

People are still talking about the food and atmosphere they enjoyed at Saturday's Blessing of the Fleet's Taste of the Sea fundraiser.
The event, at Oceans Vibe Ulladulla, was strongly supported and everyone had a great time.
Blessing of the Fleet Festival chairperson, Maria Lavalle, said the event was an overwhelming success.
"I was delighted by how the evening unfolded and I enjoyed watching everyone eat, drink, dance, and savour the delicious food," she said.
"The atmosphere felt like an Italian celebration, a sentiment echoed by several guests who approached me with compliments throughout the night.
"It was a celebration of culture, community and great seafood entertainment, taking us back to a taste of Italy in Sicily."
"The memorable moments, for me, included standing in a corner at the top of the stairs, observing everyone having a great time and feeling relieved," she said.
"Someone approached me, handed me a drink, and jokingly said, 'Maria, have a drink, you deserve it LOL'."
She and the rest of the gathering enjoyed listening to the fishing stories from the older generation touched me deeply, as they shared experiences that were both relatable and nostalgic, recounting the joys and challenges of their fishing days.
Funds raised will be used for this year's festival on Easter Sunday, March 31.
"It [Taste of the Sea] was a great success and I haven't got the figures back yet but the funds will give the festival a big money boost for all the festival's entertainment and the fireworks display," Maria said
"I do need to thank need to thank all sponsors and supporters."
Sponsors
Ulladulla Fishing Co-op
Sydney Fish Market
McDonalds Ulladulla
BSP Accounting
Ray White Real Estate
Southern Bricks and Pavers
Ocean Vibe Ulladulla
Gwylo
Carlos Italian Restaurant
Emersons on Main (decorations)
Anne Whitmore (photographer) and
Liza Butler (donation)
Raffle Sponsors:
Ride South Coast
Mollymook Golf Club
Sydney Fish Market
Ken Mathews Auto Shop
Wineknot Tours
Ulladulla Fishing Charters
Allure on Ocean Mollymook
Gwylo
Vanessa Puglisi Beauty
Driftwood Cafe Milton and
Native Ulladulla
Meanwhile, Maria said plans for the festival were coming along well.
"Plans for the festival are great and everything is booked and ready to go - from the ceremony, to the entertainment, the food trucks and fireworks," she said.
"The new space for the greasy pole and tug of war will be at the saltwater pool over on harbour precinct."
