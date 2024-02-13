Idol hopes remain after a few nervous moments

Isaac McCallum thought his dream of making a name for himself in the music industry had gone.
His droves of South Coast based Australian Idol fans were also nervous for the Burrill Lake singer/busker as they watched the latest episode of the Channel Seven show last night [Monday, February 12].
Isaac was taking part in the team's section, along with Denvah and Bethany, and he had to sing an unfamiliar song.
He was worried about not being able to remember the lyrics to the Pink song 'Perfect'.
"I was a bit out of my comfort zone," he said.
Australian Idol judges Kyle Sandilands, Amy Shark and Marcia Hines then put Isaac on notice.
He was one of eight contestants who were put on notice - with three to be sent home.
Isaac's heart was pumping fast when Marcia called him up and said "let's cut to the chase" when it came to announcing who would stay and who would go.
However, the news was good and the Burrill Lake residents now move to the next round.
Meanwhile, his fan base continues to grow with a gathering of support held yesterday afternoon [Monday] at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
"The community is so loving I wouldn't know what I'd do without them," he said about the support he had received.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.