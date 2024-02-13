Find kitty and puppy love at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter

Adorable dogs and friendly felines, at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter, are always on the lookout for their perfect match.
With Valentine's Day tomorrow [Wednesday February 14] the shelter has plenty of potential pets ready to give some unconditional love.
Shelter Team Supervisor Sharon Johnson, said there is a universal quest for love at this time of year.
"Don't sit around waiting for the perfect human to show up when we have so many pets in need of a loving home," said Ms Johnson.
"Offering unconditional love, our animals will never fight you for the remote, leave dishes in the sink or say no to a sunset stroll along the beach.
"Come visit us at the shelter and you might find yourself spending Valentine's Day with your new significant other."
There are currently 18 dogs and 15 cats at the Shelter waiting for their "furever" homes and their profiles can be viewed online at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter Facebook page.
Ms Johnson said adopting a pet from the Shelter is a rewarding and enriching experience for those keen to add a new member to their family.
"We'd love to see more people thinking about adoption, so make an appointment to come meet one of our many wonderful animals," she said.
"Don't bark up the wrong tree this Valentine's Day when we've got animals looking for love."
The community is also reminded that the shelter is at capacity with a 12 month waitlist for those wanting to surrender their pets. Residents should call the Shelter in advance to discuss.
For more information contact the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter on 4429 3410.
