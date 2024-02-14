Squeals of delight as children explore new early education centre

It was a lively first week at the Budawang Early Learning Centre in Milton, which opened recently, as educators worked with the eager children aged two to five to find a collective rhythm, explore their new facility and develop lasting friendships.
"We pride ourselves on providing much more than childcare," Capital Region Community Services' Centre Director Tracy Wiggins said.
"Indoor playtimes have been brimming with creativity and joy, with the clear favourite activities being rolling and poking the playdough and constructing intricate structures with blocks."
Despite the intermittent rain and heat limiting the outdoor play, there were still squeals of delight as the children enjoyed flipping onto the mat, 'fishing' from the boat, and shifting sand with dump trucks.
One unexpected highlight of the week was the fascination with the doors in the bathroom.
Many curious minds decided they needed to be tested, eagerly shutting the doors and sitting on the toilet to try it out, or just playing with the door latch.
"It is a small yet significant aspect of the learning journey, showcasing the curiosity and thirst for understanding that the centre aims to instil in children," say Capital Region Community Services.
This good news early education story follows on from a closure of a Milton-based childcare centre just over 12 months ago.
Budawang Early Learning Centre, incorporating holistic learning experiences, held yoga sessions led by educators Jo and Phoebe.
These sessions promote the importance of both physical and mental wellbeing from a young age.
The children, later in the week, experienced their first emergency drill.
Though some were initially puzzled about its purpose, the allure of being outdoors and engaging in a novel activity swiftly captivated them.
"As we continue, our educators are continuing to embed the importance of community within Budawang Early Learning Centre," Tracy said.
"We aim to nurture children's social and emotional growth, creativity and physical wellbeing, to help them become confident, well-rounded individuals.
"To find out more, we invite families to book a tour, drop in or enrol your child today."
Go to here to find out more about the 17 Croobyar Road, Milton centre.
