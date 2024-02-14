Ulladulla students to showcase their work at major exhibition

New Horizons is the latest exhibition to feature at the Shoalhaven Regional Art Gallery, showcasing a selection of outstanding major works created by HSC visual arts students across the region.
The exhibition features a wide range of mixed media pieces and vastly different themes.
From highlighting a connection to culture through mixed mediums, or creating a representation of a memory through fabric and photography, the final pieces represent the journey students travelled over the course of their HSC to create their final visual arts work.
Other mediums included ceramics, documented forms, drawing, graphic design, painting, photomedia, printmaking, sculpture, textiles and fibre, showing vast differences between artistic expression.
First place exhibit, decided by external judges was awarded to Amelia Wall, Kiama High School, 'Dotting the Past: A Woven Heritage'.
Ms Wall has continued to pursue art following graduation as she will study fine arts next year at university.
Shoalhaven Regional Gallery acting manager Arts and Culture, Rahima Hayes expressed her excitement for the exhibition, showcasing the regions young talent.
"New Horizons represents a fantastic opportunity to witness the artistic vision and talent of our local HSC Visual Arts students," Ms Hayes said.
"This exhibition not only celebrates their creativity but also highlights the diverse range of mediums and forms explored by these emerging artists."
The collection will be on display from Saturday, February 10, until Saturday, March 2, 2024, entry to the exhibit is free, but donations to the gallery are appreciated.
Participating schools include Bomaderry High School, Kiama High School, Nowra Anglican College, Nowra High School, Nowra Christian School, Shoalhaven High School, Shoalhaven River College, St John the Evangelist Catholic High School, Ulladulla High School, and Vincentia High School.
