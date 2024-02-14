Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla students to showcase their work at major exhibition

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated February 19 2024 - 1:15pm, first published February 15 2024 - 9:00am
New Horizons is the latest exhibition to the Shoalhaven Regional Gallery, showcasing students works from the Shoalhaven. Picture by Holly McGuinness
New Horizons is the latest exhibition to feature at the Shoalhaven Regional Art Gallery, showcasing a selection of outstanding major works created by HSC visual arts students across the region.

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

