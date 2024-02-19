Milton/Ulladulla teams return from successful State Cup

Players from the Milton Ulladulla Touch Association [MUTA] produced their most successful State Cup effort on the weekend in Wagga.
The State Cup saw many strong teams from all over NSW take part in the event and the MUTA teams showed they could compete with the best of them.
Here is a rundown of the local teams went:
Under-10 girls
The MUTA under-10 girls had two wins and were close in all other matches bar one. The girls had such a great time and with the majority eligible for 10s next year, they are all really keen and will take so much into next year.
Under-10 boys
The under-10 boys did not get a win and lost three close games by just a single touchdown. They played in what was a really strong pool and learned a lot in the process.
Under-12 boys
The under-12 boys got a win and lost two close matches. A number of these boys will be in the 12s again next year so great experience.
Under-14 girls
The under-14 girls won their first game in three years and only lost to the division's eventual winners the Sharks 6-nil. It was a really great effort by the MUTA's under 14s girls.
Under-14 boys
The under-14 boys recorded two wins to make the quarter-finals where they lost to red-hot side from Orange.
The playing conditions were hot but the local teams rose to the challenge,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.