Lived experience speakers a key part of gambling education program

An education program to de-stigmatise the public health issue of gambling and gambling harms is being rolled across the Shoalhaven, South Coast and other parts of NSW with funding from the NSW Responsible Gambling Fund.
The Consumer Voices community education program aims to increase awareness of gambling harms, open discussion about potential risks and help community services organisations identify and respond to gambling harms in the community.
The program is delivered by the Shoalhaven connected Gambling Impact Society NSW Incorporated [GIS], in partnership with local GambleAware services.
The one-hour education sessions provide an overview of gambling in Australia and the impacts of gambling on individuals, families and communities to frontline community and welfare services, TAFE students and corporate organisations.
A core component of the program is the Lived Experience speaker, who generously shares their personal journey to raise awareness and to help others affected by gambling.
The GIS would like to hear from those who have experienced problems with gambling who may be interested in becoming members of their community education speakers bureau.
This includes those who have been impacted directly and affected family members.
Free professional training is provided, along with a small payment for sessions and ongoing professional support.
Watch this space for our upcoming piece with a South Coast resident who has experienced problems with gambling.
GIS Executive Officer Kate Roberts said the program will also work with local GambleAware services to identify potential recruits to the program, train the Consumer Voices speakers and arrange events.
This is a wonderful program which helps de-stigmatise the impacts of gambling issues and encourages people to reach out for support," Dr Roberts said
"Over 4,000 people have attended Consumer Voices presentations in the past and a clear message is how powerful the personal narrative is for increasing community awareness".
For more information contact Dr Kate Roberts 0401 370 042 or email info@gisnsw.org.
More information about the program can be viewed at http://gisnsw.org.au/consumer-voice/.
The most recent gambling prevalence study in NSW [2019] surveyed over 10,000 people using the Problem Gambling Severity Index [PGSI].
The study indicated 80.4 percent gambled, 12.4 percent were low risk gamblers, 5.4 percent moderate risk gamblers and 1.9 percent problem gamblers.
In total, 6.3 percent of all gamblers reported at least one form of harm resulting from their gambling, with 2.5 percent experiencing just one form of harm.
These included harms such as feeling depression [2.9 percent], distress about their gambling [2.7 percent] and loss of sleep [2.2 percent].
A previous study of gambling harms conducted by Browne and colleagues (2016) found 85 percent of aggregate community harms were experienced by those identified as low-moderate risk gamblers.
"The research demonstrates that you don't need to have a severe gambling problem to be experiencing harm from gambling," Dr Roberts said.
