Virtual fence hopes to reduce wildlife road kill deaths and injuries

A "virtual fence" is being used to protect wildlife in the Bawley Point area.
Shoalhaven City Council has installed virtual fencing in Bawley Point to reduce animal and vehicle collisions in the area as part of a 12-month trial.
The trial is located along Murramarang Road, just south of Voyager Cresent.
The virtual fence is one-kilometre in length and has fence posts positioned at 25-metre intervals along the roadside, emitting light and sound when a vehicle approaches to deter native wildlife from the road.
Eurobodalla Shire Council had a similar trial which yielded impressive results.
The Eurobodalla trial reduced wildlife strikes from five incidents per week to five incidents in eight months.
Shoalhaven Council hopes to see a substantial decline in roadkill numbers throughout its trial period.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City Council, Councillor Amanda Findley, is optimistic about the trial, anticipating favourable outcomes, particularly between dusk and dawn.
"The trial represents a proactive step towards enhancing road safety and safeguarding wildlife at Bawley Point," Cr Findley said.
"This area is known to have a lot of wildlife fatalities, which puts our motorists at risk of injury," she said.
"Eurobodalla has already reported astounding results from their trial with a significant reduction in the amount of wildlife strikes."
To support the trial's data collection and identify future hotspots, community members are encouraged to use the iNaturalist App and website to document roadkill incidents, along with contacting council on 1300 293 111 to remove deceased animals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.