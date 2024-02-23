Panthers on the prowl for more premiership success

THE Milton Ulladulla Panthers, as they prepare to defend their Shoalhaven Football Association first-grade men's title, are training hard.
The Panthers were the dominant team last season which culminated in a 2-1 win in the grade final against Illaroo.
Panthers' premiership-winning coach, Nick Palagyi, knows winning a title means his team will be targeted.
"We are coming into the season with our eyes wide open and understand it's going to be the toughest season that many of us have had because expectations are very high now," he said.
The coach added the players were looking forward to taking on the challenge that comes with being a defending premier.
"We know every week will be a test and teams will be pulling out the stops to have a go at us," he said.
The Panthers, as is always the case with any football team, have lost some players over the off-season but others have arrived.
However, the core of the premiership-winning team remains pretty much the same.
"We have had a little bit of a player turnover but the bulk of the group is the same, which is good and means we have continuity there from last year," the Panthers' mentor said.
"There is a good level of competition within the squad."
He added there were opportunities there for some younger players and new faces to grab.
Coach Nick is heading into his fourth season in charge of the team.
His passion for maintaining a successful club in all levels [both men's, women's and juniors] is strong.
He said the local fans have reason to be excited by what the Milton Ulladulla Football Club will produce in 2024.
"There is a different level of belief there within the first-grade group now and within the club with what we can achieve in the competition and that is exciting," he said.
"We would love to see as many people as possible come down here and support us - we will try to put on a show any chance we get."
The Panthers like to play a possession-based game and there has also been a focus on playing attacking football as well.
"We will try to play something entertaining and attractive which hopefully comes with plenty of goals attached to it as well," the first-grade mentor said.
No shortcuts are being taken and the Lighthouse Oval-based team is working hard.
The coach says that pre-season training is progressing well.
"We like to start early and give ourselves a good run in before we start playing," he said about how training started six weeks ago.
"It's going well, the numbers are good and the boys are all motivated and working hard."
The Panthers, to prepare for season 2024, have some trial matches against a team from out of the area and one from the Shoalhaven.
Coach Nick said playing a non-Shoalhaven-based team gives them the chance to test themselves against a lesson-known opponent.
"We have about four or five matches coming up over the next few weekends," the coach said.
He expects the actual season will start just after Easter.
