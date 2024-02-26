Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wild ride for Mollymook's South Coast Boat Series teams

By Staff Reporter
Updated February 27 2024 - 7:38am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mollymook Surf Club's Under 23 Women's team battles the conditions. Picture supplied
Mollymook Surf Club's Under 23 Women's team battles the conditions. Picture supplied

Mollymook Surf Club's Under 23 Women's team had to battle the elements at the South Coast Boat Series held at Shellharbour last weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.