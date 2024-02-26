Wild ride for Mollymook's South Coast Boat Series teams

Mollymook Surf Club's Under 23 Women's team had to battle the elements at the South Coast Boat Series held at Shellharbour last weekend.
Crew members Karla Jones, Molly and Jorja Drysdale, Ebony Henry and sweep Marty Drysdale did well.
Mollymook had four teams in the event - masters male, reserve female, female under 23, and the under 19 male.
The club's boat captain, Russell Bartlett, said the four local teams did the club proud.
The conditions were rough and competition from all the South Coast Clubs was fierce.
This event was an important one leading up to Country State, the Australian Titles and the World Champs in 2025
President of the Mollymook Surf Club, Rodney Austin, said the club was proud and grateful for the energy and commitment of these crews.
"As well as volunteering to keep swimmers between the flags safe on our beaches they put in many vigorous hours of training in the gym and in the boats before and after work and weekends," he said.
"They are all great representatives of the Mollymook Surf Club and the local community."
Russell Bartlett says he is always looking for more rowers to join the team. People can call Russell on 0408 970 430 to find out more.
