All is set for a fantastic Blessing of the Fleet Festival

Easter hat parade 11.30am on the stage at the Ulladulla Harbour. Bring the children to have some fun and enjoy the Easter egg giveaway.



The iconic greasy pole contest is back at a new location near the Ulladulla saltwater pool area. The popular tug-of-war contest will also be on the beach near the pool. Thanks goes to the Apex Club of Milton Ulladulla for running the event every year.



Mr Boom Boom Fireworks will be lighting up the sky on Easter Sunday at 8pm as part of the grand finale to the Blessing of The Fleet Festival.



There will be heaps of free entertainment and live music. The music line up is Three Hours South at 12pm, Elton Joel at 1pm and SoulTonic at 4pm. All on centre stage down at the Ulladulla Harbour Precinct.

