All is set for a fantastic Blessing of the Fleet Festival

Chairperson of the Blessing of the Fleet Festival, Maria Lavalle, says the community will love this year's festival.
This year's festival will be at the Ulladulla Harbour precinct on Easter Sunday, March 31.
Mrs Lavalle and her dedicated committee have been working hard to organise what will be a fun festival for locals and visitors alike.
"It's going to be fantastic," she said about the event.
This year's event will not feature a parade, but Mrs Lavalle said there will still be lots of things for people to see, do and enjoy.
Mrs Lavalle said people need to realise the event is not just all about parade.
"The Blessing of the Fleet has its own meaning," she said.
Celebrations start at 9am with the Fishermens' Procession, followed by the Welcome to Country at 9.15am, an Easter Mass at 9.30 and the Blessing of the Fleet at 10.45am.
Meanwhile, Mrs Lavalle has been busy going around to local businesses and putting up posters in their front windows - she is grateful for their support.
Mrs Lavalle said the committee have a "few surprise events" planned, but here is a glimpse of what people can expect and enjoy.
Let's not forget the markets and all the great food that will be available on the day.
Volunteers are also needed on the day for various roles - head to https://www.facebook.com/ulladullablessingofthefleet on Facebook to see more about the festival and find out what volunteer roles are needed.
