Isaac remains grateful as Australian Idol journey ends

Isaac McCallum's Australian Idol journey has come to an end.
He walked out to the stage, when the show aired last night [Monday March 18], and heard that he would not be part of the Channel Seven show's "grand final" series.
He took the news in typical cool, calm and gracious Issac style.
"It is what it is," he said about the verdict.
"At the end of the day I am just grateful I reached the top six. Who would have even though that," he said about reaching the top six.
The three judges Amy Shark, Kyle Sandilands, and Marcia Hines all commended the the Burrill Lake performer on his efforts.
"This has been a ride and you now have the confidence I always hoped you would have. Congratulations Isaac, you did well," Marcia said.
Fellow judge Amy also gave Isaac a huge amount of credit for his growth as a performer.
"We all start somewhere and I have so much belief in you man," Amy said.
"You are on this awesome journey and I am so proud we get to be part of it and witnessing it - you have just done so well."
Kyle, prior to the announcement, suggested that Issac could be the winner - but this was not to be the case.
"You are the one I am most proud of," Kyle said and also added that Isaac was the contestant he was the most worried due to a few lyric stumbling issues.
"You have stood up and you just shine," Kyle said.
One thing is for sure we have not heard the last of Isaac McCallum - so watch this space.
