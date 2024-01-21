Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

From collecting shopping trolleys to an Australian Idol audition for Isaac

By Damian McGill
Updated January 25 2024 - 12:03pm, first published January 22 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac McCallum's upcoming Australian Idol audition is all about chasing and fulfilling dreams. Picture supplied
Isaac McCallum's upcoming Australian Idol audition is all about chasing and fulfilling dreams. Picture supplied

Isaac McCallum's upcoming Australian Idol audition is all about chasing and fulfilling dreams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.