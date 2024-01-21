From collecting shopping trolleys to an Australian Idol audition for Isaac

Isaac McCallum's upcoming Australian Idol audition is all about chasing and fulfilling dreams.
The Burrill Lake singer recently walked out and sang in front of the Australian Idol judges Kyle Sandilands, Amy Shark and Marcia Hines.
He gave his performance of Lewis Capaldi's 'Bruises' everything he had - and more.
Isaac said Bruises was a song he loves. He gets "goosebumps" when he thinks about the song's lyrics.
Isaac backed himself to do well and intends to make the most of any opportunity that may come his way.
"I thought I had the talent to go all the way to the end," Isaac said about why he decided to audition for Australian Idol.
The 2024 season of Australian Idol will premiere on Monday, January 29 on Channel 7 and 7Plus.
Issac's audition should air around the Sunday, February 4 mark on Channel 7 and 7plus.
We can't say how Isaac went, but what we can say is that the former Ulladulla High School student is currently featuring in some Australian Idol promotions that are being broadcast by Channel Seven - so keep an eye out for him.
"I was both nervous and excited about the audition - it was the first time I had ever been on television," he said.
Many people know Isaac from his busking performances in the Ulladulla's CBD.
"The locals love it [his busking] and someone gave me $100 the other day," he said.
Isaac also works for an Ulladulla supermarket, collecting trolleys, and previously worked as a concreter for a few years.
His dream to become a professional performer and Australian Idol could just be a major step in making his hopes/dreams come true.
Isaac is a singer and does not play an instrument.
However, he does want to learn how to play an instrument and he has also written a few of his own songs.
The 23-year-old can offer sound advice to other budding performers.
"You only live once - so go for it and follow your dreams," he said.
He joins the likes of fellow Shoalhaven residents Shaun Wessel and Corey Ryan who have made reality television appearances.
