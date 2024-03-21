Fight to save Don Hearn's Cabins taken to NSW Parliament

State Member for the South Coast, Liza Butler, recently took the fight to save Don Hearn's Cabins to the floor of NSW Parliament.
Ms Butler, during a recent speech, suggested what the venue's current manager, Lexi Meyer, has been put through is unacceptable.
"For the last 20 years Lexie Meyer has been on a month-to-month basis - living 30 days at a time despite her efforts to get a long-term arrangement," Ms Butler said about the current situation which could see the cabins bulldozed and Lexie evicted from the Cunjurong Point venue.
Ms Butler says Lexie is living a life of uncertainty which is unacceptable.
"Twenty- two years of not knowing if you can take bookings for next Christmas or even the following month," Ms Butler said in NSW Parliament about what Lexie is facing.
"Twenty- two years of not being able to obtain bank finance to renovate the cabins.
"Twenty-two years of uncertainty, stress and bureaucracy ."
"I am not sure how Lexie Meyer was supposed to be able to upgrade Don Hearn's Cabins to meet current standards when she has been on a month-to-month basis for the last 22 years," Ms Butler said.
"I don't think any fair-minded person would think this is an acceptable situation which is why I have advocated on behalf of Ms Meyer.
"Let's preserve this tiny slice of the South Coast where time stood still and where younger generations can go back in time when life was simpler."
Lexie has been trying hard to get a workable lease for years - as the State Member for the South Coast explained in her speech
"When Lexie Meyer took over the Crown Land lease from Don Hearn the lease still had approximately 10 years to run. At the time she was assured the lease would be renewed for another term," Ms Butler said
However, Ms Butler said when the lease was about to expire a push was made to end this arrangement and similar leases all over the South Coast including ones at Depot Beach and also with the cabins at North Durras.
Those leases/venues she mentioned were renegotiated and the facilities were renovated.
"Unfortunately, Don Hearn's Cabins were not given the same consideration as those other historic cabins on the South Coast," she said.
She explained how Don Hearn was a staunch pacifist and when he built the cabins and they, along with the surrounding land, became a place of refuge for conscientious objectors of the Vietnam War and also for surfers to enjoy.
Ms Butler said the venue grew to become one of the most popular tourism venues on the South Coast.
She went on to say that in 1991 when Don Hearn passed away, Lexie took over the venue's "stewardship".
The State Member for the South Coast said from the start to now the venue had maintained its modesty.
"When you visit Don Hearn's Cabins it's if you are stepping back in time. It's a place where visitors can stop, breathe, and reconnect with themselves and with nature.
"It has always been a place where people can afford to go to."
Ms Butler also helped Lexie with a save the cabins petition - go here to sign.
