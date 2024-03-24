Milton/Ulladulla soup kitchen wants to share some exciting news

The Milton Ulladulla District Soup Kitchen committee wants to share some exciting news.
The group has bought a van and has some exciting plans in place.
They needed a new van after the caravan they had been using, once located at the Ulladulla Harbour for many years, was deemed to be unsuitable.
The group wants to thank everyone from the community who helped them get the van by supporting their fundraising activities.
"I seriously cannot thank everyone who attended our fundraising dinner and other events last year enough," long-term committee member Donna Doyle said.
She said the fundraising dinner would not have been a success without the support of local businesses who donated prizes for the raffles and she also thanked Matt Dell for his efforts as master of ceremonies on the night.
From when it started in 2011, by a young girl in 2011 who was looking for a way to give back to the community, to now the soup kitchen members wanted to help people by providing them with a free meal once a week.
Donna and fellow committee member Haley Mees say Ulladulla needs a soup kitchen because people are struggling.
"There are so many people doing it extremely tough at the moment with the cost of everything going up - not just rent and food - everything," Donna said.
"People have to make a decision - do I pay full rent this week or do I take money from there which means I can't put food on the table."
Haley says the number of people they get at their current "soup kitchen" shows there is a need.
"Every Thursday we serve between 30 to 40 people with dinner," Haley said.
"We live in such a generous community and if we are in a position to help anyone at all then why wouldn't we do that? If you are in a position where you need a hand up and are at a point where you need a free dinner a week then we are happy to help."
People trust the likes of Donna, Haley and the other soup kitchen members and know they will be treated with care and respect.
"You are happy so many people are coming in but also sad that so many people need help," Donna said
Meanwhile, soup kitchen committee members are currently working on plans to fit out the van but in the meantime will still provide people with a meal each Thursday at the Catholic Church Hall [corner of St Vincent and Green Streets] from 5pm to 6.30pm.
"We are getting everything together to plan everything we need so we can give people a meal," Haley said about the van plans.
The group is still fundraising to meet their costs to get the van ready.
Once they get all the proper approvals the van will be taken back down to the Ulladulla Harbour area one night a week where it had previously been located.
It will not be kept down at the harbour.
"We want to have the van set up and ready to go by winter," Donna said
When it comes to fundraising - the group has a comedy night coming on May 18 at the Milton Theatre - ticket details to come.
The group is always looking for more volunteers.
"We still need volunteers to cook - every Thursday," Haley said
"We have a roster we put out and what normally happens is that you only need to cook every six weeks or so."
Go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092367080372 to contact Haley and the Soup Kitchen committee if you want to become a volunteer or offer fundraising assistance.
People can also volunteer when the group has a Bunnings Barbecue fundraiser.
Once the van is up and running the group will no longer use the site at the church hall.
Haley said they have other long-term plans as well.
"Long term we hope to expand the serving nights and possibly even access points so we meet be able to reach other communities like Manyana or Tabourie one night a week," Haley said
The group wants to find out where and when the needs are out in the community.
"That was the whole idea of getting the van - so we could travel to people who can't make it into town [Ulladulla]," Haley said
They also want to become financially independent and help volunteers meet the cost of their ingredients when they are on cooking duties.
The committee wants people to feel safe, comfortable and associate their brand with goodwill.
