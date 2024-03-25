Phil is fighting fit as he goes for world record number three

IF world records could be won for dedication and self-belief then Mollymook's Phil McDonald would already have three next to his name.
Phil is well known in the Shoalhaven area after breaking two world records but now is looking to add another to his impressive list of achievements.
His next world record attempt will take place on April 5 which will see him doing 500/three-minute rounds hitting focus pads with people rotating as pad holders over a 25-hour period.
"The event will fall on the third anniversary of my father's passing," Phil said about the event's significance to honour his dad Jim who was a stroke victim.
The attempt will take place at Shorts Boxing Gym Thornton, Newcastle.
"I am raising money and awareness for the Schaffa Foundation, which was founded by former world champion K1 fighter Ian Schaffa," Phil said.
"The Schaffa Foundation created Street Buffet that feeds Sydney's homeless every Saturday at Maroubra and Woolloomooloo on Sundays as well.
"The foundation caters to other needs that these people have and the money raised will assist the Schaffa Foundation to continue this service that they provide.
"Ian trained me to my two previous world records, and he was formerly homeless himself as a young man."
Donations can be made here.
He is also undertaking all this pain and effort for his dad.
"I promised my dad I was going to achieve three world records. Although I know he wouldn't be upset if I didn't achieve this commitment, the thing is this - I said it. So, therefore, I have to see the pledge through," Phil said.
"You need to understand that my dad was a man that led by example. He always did whatever he said he would do and that was a legacy of his.
"So it's important to me to finish what I said I would do, especially when I made this pledge to a man of his calibre."
The Mollymook resident has been working hard to get ready for his third world record attempt.
"I am always training whether I have a goal or not ahead of me. However, in saying that I have been training specifically for this world record for the past six months," he said.
"Every record I have gone after requires a different type of training and a different focus on nutrition tailored to the task ahead."
Training has been going well.
"The training has been going pretty well and I have been doing a fair bit of heavy work to get my body super strong all over," he said.
"I have blended this with a lot of high-intensity work and I am confident this will hold me in good stead for what lies in front of me.
"There have been a couple of minor strains, but nothing that has set me back."
He has been training under the watchful eye of strength and conditioning coach Adam' Buddha' Brown whose business 'Journey Strong' runs out of Narrawallee and CrossFit Huey Ulladulla.
"It is pure luck that I have been fortunate enough to train under Adam. He has a wealth of knowledge having been teaching strength and conditioning for 15 years," Phil said
"Adam competes in CrossFit and his results and the results of those he trains speak for themselves.
"The confidence I have in Adam allows me to just focus on what I am doing with no distractions, and when you're preparing for something this big, this is no small ingredient.
"Mindset is everything and the more I can devote to that without needlessly worrying about side issues is huge."
Phil and his trainer have had to be creative in building his level of cardio.
The world record breaker can't run or skip, given that he is on the waiting list for a double knee replacement.
"On top of that we have been monitoring carefully whenever I have been raising my heart rate in training due to my recent heart health problems which I have since got on top of," he said.
"So this campaign has been tricky and quite a challenge for me both physically and mentally."
There is a suggestion that the "no pain no gain" mentally is what Phil is all about.
"You learn a lot about yourself during the preparation. When you succeed at your goal that is just the icing on the cake, the real struggle is in the journey to get there," he said.
"This is where Buddha [coach Adam Brown] has been guru-like and he is constantly re-assuring me that we are doing well and on target.
"Two messages come to me out of this - one never give up and two everything good or bad is proportional to the company you keep.
"I am in great company and can't thank Buddha enough for steering this campaign."
