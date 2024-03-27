Australia Idol favourite Isaac Mccallum announces Ulladulla gig

Isaac Mccallum is a performer who keeps his promises.
Isaac, who became famous on the national stage thanks to his efforts on Australian Idol, said he wanted to continue his journey towards becoming a professional performer.
The Burrill Lake singer recently became a viewer favourite of the Channel Seven show thanks to his voice, talent, background story, grit and determination.
One of the directions he wanted to take his musical career was to perform some local gigs and he will appear at the Marlin Hotel on May 18 as part of a show being put on by Conrad Sewell.
Singer and songwriter, Conrad Sewell, is best known for his vocals on Kygo's single "Firestone" and his number-one single "Start Again".
Isaac has been booked to open the Saturday, May 18 show at the Marlin Hotel.
Go here to buy tickets.
Meanwhile, the Australian Idol winner for 2024 was announced on Monday night with Denvah Baker-Moller, Dylan Wright and Amy Reeves all in the running to win.
Dylan Wright was then named the winner of the competition for 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.