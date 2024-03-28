Princess warms to her success after being frozen with shock

Adannaya Ekeson froze with shock at the recent Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Ball.
Her name, at the ball held at the Dunn and Lewis Centre on Saturday March 23, had just been read out as Ulladulla's Blessing of the Fleet Princess for 2024 and it took her a few moments to soak up the significance of what she had heard.
"I looked over to my partner Brady Sinclair and his month had just dropped - he was more shocked than I was," she said.
Adannaya thought she was dreaming and was about the pinch herself.
Her shock was quickly put aside as she had to link arms with Brady and take to the stage to be formally named the 2024 Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball.
Though quietly confident after her interview with the judges prior to the ball, Adannaya still did not give herself a chance of winning.
She said the other entrants were all so impressive.
"Each entrant stood a good chance of winning," Adannaya said to indicate just how impressive the other entrants were.
The Milton Ulladulla Times will be running an online pictorial gallery featuring all 32 entrants and their partners - so watch this space.
Adannaya, a 15-year-old Ulladulla High School student, said she was just happy to be part of such an important event - let alone winning.
"First up - who does not want the chance to become a princess," Adannaya said about why she entered.
Getting the chance to be part of a long running Ulladulla tradition and learning new skills were some of the other reasons why she took part in the event.
Adannaya enjoyed learning ballroom dancing and the etiquette associated with such a formal occasion.
The 2024 Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball also liked being included in a "big community event".
She does like being part of community events and helping organisations when given the chance.
Adannaya plays Australian Football for the Ulladulla Dockers and likes helping the younger Auskick players.
The cafe Adannaya works for, Breakers Cafe, has a catering firm Killara Hospitality Services. She recently helped with a Black Dog Institute event.
Since the announcement family, friends and even complete strangers have congratulated her.
Her phone is full of congratulatory messages - Adannaya wants to thank everyone for being so supportive of her achievement.
Adannaya wants to encourage others to take part in future balls - something she is already doing.
She recently had a conversation with a potential entrant and was happy to give her some advice .
"Just keep being a kind person," Adannaya said to the possible Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Ball entrant.
"The event is not a beauty pageant - it's about who you are on the inside that matters most."
Adannaya, as a long time Ulladulla resident, is looking forward to this Sunday's festival [March 31].
She and Annie-Maree Martin, the first runner-up, and Lacey Cooper, the second runner-up, will have roles to play on the day.
