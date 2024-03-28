Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Princess warms to her success after being frozen with shock

By Damian McGill
March 28 2024 - 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Adannaya Ekeson froze with shock at the recent Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Ball.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.