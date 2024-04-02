Campdraft championship comes with star-studded entertainment line up

The Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship at Willinga Park, Bawley Point in May is gearing up to be an exhilarating event, combining the excitement of elite-level campdrafting with a star-studded entertainment lineup.
Taking place from Wednesday May 1 to Saturday May 4, this event will showcase a diverse array of talent, from acclaimed musicians to thrilling trick riders and freestyle motocross daredevils.
The entertainment starts on Friday evening with a performance by Felicity Dowd, a rising star from the NSW South Coast
Felicity Dowd has wowed audiences across the country, from main stages at Australia's most prestigious events [National Folk Festival, Wanderer Festival and Cobargo Folk Festival] to support slots with music royalty, the Bushwackers, Josh Cunningham [The Waifs], Felicity Urquhart, Fanny Lumsden and Tex Perkins and The Cruel Sea.
Dowd's music, Inspired by an eclectic and ever-changing landscape of genres, is diverse, drifting between the boundaries of folk and country. She has always believed a song is only as good as its story, sharing stories of depth, heart and humour that intertwine the experiences of the world around her. This young songwriter has already won many awards.
Saturday brings a day filled with adrenaline-fueled entertainment. Prepare to be amazed by the lightning-fast and action-packed displays of trick riding, guaranteed to keep spectators on the edge of their seats, from the team at R.A.C.E Entertainment.
Spectators will be treated to awe-inspiring displays of skill and daring as riders execute a variety of daring manoeuvres on horseback. From standing upright on the horse's back to executing flips and spins while in motion, trick riding promises to be a must-see attraction.
Two performances are scheduled on Saturday, giving people the chance to witness jaw-dropping stunts and gravity-defying manoeuvres as the Airtime FMX Team pushes the limits of what's possible on two wheels. An adrenaline-pumping spectacle for all in attendance - it's an incredible show for all ages, and one not to be missed!
As the sun sets, the entertainment continues with performances by two exceptional artists: Wade Forster and Sara Berki.
These talented musicians are set to take the stage individually, promising an evening of unforgettable entertainment for attendees of the Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship.
Hailing from North-Western Queensland, country artist and Professional Rodeo Circuit Cowboy Wade Forster is no stranger to the spotlight. With a passion for music ignited during his travels around Australia competing in rodeos, Wade's journey led him to release his debut album, 'The Beginning' in 2022. This album garnered both international and local acclaim, solidifying Wade's reputation as a rising star in the country music scene.
Rising star Sara Berki, born in Bundaberg, Queensland, and raised in the Southern Highlands ofNSW, brings her fiery vocals and compelling songwriting to the stage. In just over 18 months since the release of her debut single, Sara has established herself as one of the most exciting and prolific new artists in Australian country music. Her latest single, "Favour," has become her second top three hit on the CountryTown Hot50 airplay chart, following the success of "A Boy That's Into Trucks," which earned Sara her first Golden Guitar Award nomination for New Talent of the Year. With her dynamic performances and modern storytelling, Sara continues to captivate audiences and solidify her place as a rising star in the Australian country music scene.
"Willinga Park is thrilled to present a prime lineup of entertainment at the Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship," Sales and Marketing Manager at Willinga Park Nadine Young said.
"We take great pride in offering a diverse range of performances that will captivate spectators of all ages.
"This year, we're excited to welcome new entertainers to Willinga Park, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all who attend."
The Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship, in addition to the thrilling entertainment lineup, boasts a prestigious competition featuring top-tier riders from across the region.
With a prize pool exceeding $400,000 in cash, along with coveted trophy buckles and saddles up for grabs, the stakes are high for competitors who will vie for glory in various events over the four days.
The championship program includes Junior and Juvenile Drafts, Ladies Dash for Cash, State of Origin, Cut Out Competition, and the highly anticipated Ringers Western Gold Buckle Championship.
Entertainment is included in admission tickets, ensuring that attendees can enjoy both the thrill of the competition and the excitement of the performances.
"Beyond the thrilling Campdraft competitions and spectacular entertainment, Willinga Park offers a unique experience for spectators," Nadine said
"Set against the picturesque backdrop of Bawley Point, Willing Park provides a stunning setting - there is something for everyone to enjoy.
"Visitors can explore the beautiful grounds and discover the world-class equestrian facilities that make Willinga Park a renowned destination.
"Whether you're cheering on your favourite riders, enjoying the live music, or simply taking in the natural beauty of the surroundings, Willinga Park is the perfect destination for a memorable day out with the family."
Don't miss your chance to experience the excitement of the Ringers Western Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship 2024! Tickets are available now at www.willingapark.com.au.
