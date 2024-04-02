Campdraft championship comes with star-studded entertainment line up

Rising star Sara Berki, born in Bundaberg, Queensland, and raised in the Southern Highlands ofNSW, brings her fiery vocals and compelling songwriting to the stage. In just over 18 months since the release of her debut single, Sara has established herself as one of the most exciting and prolific new artists in Australian country music. Her latest single, "Favour," has become her second top three hit on the CountryTown Hot50 airplay chart, following the success of "A Boy That's Into Trucks," which earned Sara her first Golden Guitar Award nomination for New Talent of the Year. With her dynamic performances and modern storytelling, Sara continues to captivate audiences and solidify her place as a rising star in the Australian country music scene.