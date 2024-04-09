Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Our neighbours get to host Australian Junior Surfing Titles in November

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
April 9 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Current junior men's world No. 1 Harley Walters will be among the stars when the Australian Junior Surf Titles head to Wollongong in November. Picture supplied.
Current junior men's world No. 1 Harley Walters will be among the stars when the Australian Junior Surf Titles head to Wollongong in November. Picture supplied.

Wollongong will play host to the next generation of global surfing champions, with Surfing Australia bringing its 2024 Australian Junior Surfing Titles to the region in November.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.