Our neighbours get to host Australian Junior Surfing Titles in November

Wollongong will play host to the next generation of global surfing champions, with Surfing Australia bringing its 2024 Australian Junior Surfing Titles to the region in November.
More than 250 surfers will compete in the AJST, the final major counting event on the Surfing Australia National Junior Series, awarding 12,000 points to every age division winner.
Wollongong, situated in the heart of the south coast of NSW, is home to some of the best surf spots south of Sydney from Stanwell Park in the north to Wollongong City Beach in the south.
It will see the sport's emerging stars look to etch their name on an honour roll alongside Illawarra products Tyler and Owen Wright, and Culburra's Sally Fitzgibbons as well as eight-time world champion Steph Gilmore, Molly Picklum, Laura Enever, Nikki Van Dijk, Coco Cairns, Joel Parkinson and three-time world champion Mick Fanning.
Surfing Australia Chief of Sport Luke Madden said Wollongong's iconic breaks make it the perfect place to hold the marquee event
"Just 90 minutes drive south of Sydney, Wollongong is home to world class waves," Madden said.
"With the best junior talent in Australia set to descend on the region for the Australian Junior Surfing Titles, we're expecting an epic week of surfing and world-class competition.
"We appreciate the support from the Wollongong City Council, Destination Wollongong and Destination NSW to host this prestigious event and look forward to seeing the best junior talent battle it out as they vie for valuable rankings points in their quest for a spot on the Irukandjis team heading to next year's ISA World Junior Surfing Championship."
Wollongong City Council general manager, Greg Doyle said securing the event continues the city's quest to bring quality national and international to the region.
"In recent years, there has been a concerted effort to cement Wollongong as a city that can deliver high quality national and international sporting events," Doyle said.
"Today's announcement continues our city's evolution. Not only is this agreement a coup for the city in terms of its broader reputation, but it's also an exciting moment for our proud and passionate surfing and beach-loving community.
"We're fortunate to have 17 patrolled beaches in our city and this event will celebrate their beauty, while also promoting some of the city's best surf breaks across the country. Whether you're a surfer or not, this is an event everyone can really get behind."
The Australian Junior Surfing Titles encompass individual divisions for U14 - U18 junior men and women as well as a school surfing division for U16 - U19 (MR Shield) junior men and women.
Champions in U16 and U18 men and women earn a spot on the Irukandjis team to represent Australia at the 2025 ISA World Junior Surfing Championship.
The seven-day competition window runs from 25 November to 1 December, 2024 with an opening ceremony to kick off the event on Sunday, 24 November.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.