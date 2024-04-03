Autistic boy needs a new mountain bike to continue feeling joy and freedom

Monica Mudge feels incredibly blessed to work with people, both young and older, living with autism.
The well-known resident Mollymook resident says people with autism are truly amazing individuals.
However, she wants to tell us about a courageous boy we will call J who loves mountain bike riding.
"One person who has particularly touched my heart is a young man [and his Mumma] who has been through the toughest of journeys," Monica explained on a GoFundMe Page she set up to get J a new mountain bike.
"From being born prematurely to endless doctor and specialist appointments, his symptoms eventually led to his autism diagnosis when he was two-and-half years old.
"Since then he has endured significant trauma, to homelessness, and literally everything in between, but now, despite it all, he is thriving in so many ways, thanks to the hard work and dedication of his Mum."
J loves to get out and ride around on his mountain bike - which he has outgrown,
"One of the things J loves to do is be in nature. Autism presents challenges for this little trooper, including sleepless nights, digestive issues, bullying, anxiety, and exhaustion,"Monica said.
"However, being in nature helps him a lot. Last year, he was fortunate to receive a second-hand mountain bike, which brought him immense joy.
"It also gave him a newfound sense of freedom."
Sadly, J has outgrown this small bike and needs a replacement.
Monica has been working with J and his Mumma, guiding him through some practices, trauma-informed yoga therapy sessions, and grounding exercises that have made a world of difference.
"However, seeing J's face light up when he talks about his bike brings me so much joy and I can't bear to see him without one," she said.
So Monica set up a GoFundMe page - go here to donate.
"I'm thinking that if 50 people donate roughly $50 each, we can achieve this goal to get J back on his bike," Monica said.
"Your contribution will not only provide J with a new adult-sized bike that he can cherish for a long time, but also let him know that he is supported, loved, and celebrated as a young person thriving with autism."
Monica also explained why mountain bike riding was so important to J.
"His deep passion and dedication towards mountain biking is a testament to the positive impact it has had on his life," Monica said.
"For individuals on the autism spectrum, finding a special interest can be incredibly meaningful and therapeutic. It provides them with a sense of purpose, fulfilment, and a means of self-expression.
"Supporting J's love for mountain biking is not just about providing him with a new bike - it's about nurturing his passion and helping him thrive in something that brings him immense joy and fulfilment.
"By rallying together to support J's passion, we can celebrate his unique interests and show him that his enthusiasm is valued and supported."
World Autism Understanding Day was also marked yesterday Tuesday April 2, as Monica explained.
"World Autism Understanding Day, an important reminder to be patient and kind, and not to judge those on the spectrum, as well as their families and caregivers," Monica said.
"It's also an opportunity for us to learn more about autism and think of ways we can be more supportive of those living and thriving in our communities."
