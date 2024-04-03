How do you celebrate 20 years? You distribute up to $100,000

Most banks don't invest over $1,450,000 into local community projects.
However, this was always the intention for 11 new directors who formed Woodstock Financial Services 20 years ago in 2004.
The hard-working steering committee and freshly formed board, went about establishing Community Bank South Coast in Milton.
Now 20 years later the organisation has distributed over $1.45m to meaningful community projects for the betterment of Shoalhaven.
To mark the 20-year milestone, the company is planning to distribute up to $100,000 of community investment funding on the one night.
Their highly anticipated Emerald Ball [see details below] will be held in May and features community groups pitching for their share of up to $100,000 on the night.
Branch Manager Caroline Boland said the organisation was all about helping local people.
"Community Bank South Coast exists to reinvest the majority of our profits back into the local community," she said.
"The more people that bank with us, the more money we have to reinvest into the community.
"So, we would love your community group members, family and friends to consider us as their local bank of choice".
Community Bank South Coast want people to understand why banking with them is a win-win and makes a real difference. They're also calling out to community groups to consider applying for funding as part of the program.
"We want to hear about your community projects
particularly those designed to help locals build better lives, because that's exactly why Community Bank South Coast exists," Board Chair Justine Cox said.
"We would love you to apply with these current rounds of funding available.
"The Pitch Perfect program is open till Monday April 8 and is suited for larger projects, however our normal community investment program runs year round".
The story doesn't get much better than this in terms of a for-purpose model that really does go about doing 'business for good'.
The humble beginnings of the community bank have certainly cemented social sustainability practices into its community and they're here to stay.
"The Milton and Districts Community Bank was originally founded 20 years ago to provide an ongoing banking service at Milton," Founding Director Tony Hardman said.
"At that time, banks were closing branches in all states. The company's original mission still holds strong and our purpose is still being fulfilled to this day.
"As a shareholder these days, I am looking forward to the coming celebrations".
The Emerald Ball is being held on Friday May 17 2024 at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
Community Bank South Coast welcomes everyone to purchase tickets and be part of this flagship event uniting the local business and community sectors.
For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.stickytickets.com.au/N14QJ
For more information about applying for community investment funding visit https://communitybankmiltonandsouthcoast.smartygrants.com.au/
