Shoalhaven Marine Rescue volunteers part of record breaking effort

Shoalhaven Marine Rescue NSW volunteers took part in a record effort last month [March].
The Shoalhaven-based members were among the 3,400 volunteers across NSW who were in high demand last month, responding to the organisation's busiest March on record.
With favourable boating weather last month, Marine Rescue NSW crews performed an incredible 515 search in rescue missions with 115 of those conducted between Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said four of the Service's six regions [Greater Sydney, Mid North Coast, Illawarra and Monaro] experienced their busiest March ever.
"Across the state our volunteers safely returned almost 1,200 people to shore with our Sydney region being the busiest with 538 people returned to shore," he said.
Port Kembla with 18, Jervis Bay 16 and Ulladulla eight recorded the highest number of search and rescue missions in the Shoalhaven, South Coast and Illawarra area.
The Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner said 168 of last month's record 515 search and rescue missions were emergency responses.
"Unfortunately we are still seeing too many boaters and their vessels succumb to mechanical, fuel and battery issues with 60 percent of responses last month for these three preventable issues," he said.
Commissioner Barrell said more than 8,500 boaters Logged On with Marine Rescue NSW in March while the service's skilled radio operators managed almost 26,000 radio calls including six MAYDAYs and six PAN PANs.
"Logging On via the free Marine Rescue NSW app or VHF marine channel 16 ensures that our dedicated volunteers keep watch for boaters and that we are monitoring their safe return," he said.
"With a fortnight remaining in the official boating season, we are asking boaters to make sure they plan and prepare before hitting the water.
"Boaters need to ensure that their vessel is in good working order with the correct safety equipment on board and enough fuel with some in reserve before heading out," Commissioner Barrell said.
Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/MarineRescue
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.