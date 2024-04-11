Mollymook golfers prepare for their Legacy Week event

A talented field of 56 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a par event for the second and final round of the Mick Thompson Trophy this week.
Alan Edwards was the trophy winner with an overall score of plus-4 in a four-way countback from runner-up Michael McCormack followed by third-placed Paul Pfeiffer, and Michael Peacock.
Winner of the day was Ray Werner with plus-5, well clear of second-placed Alan Edwards on plus-3 in a three-way countback from third-placed Peter Geach and fourth-placed Ron Hoffman.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Tony Reeson on the second, Tanzi Lea on the sixth , and Butch (Alan) May on the ninth.
Balls were handed out for scores down to minus-1 on a countback.
Next week, Wednesday, April 17 is the Legacy Week comp and will be a three-club event.
Peter Davis from Legacy has organised some great prizes and all funds received on the day will go to Legacy.
