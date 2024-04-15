Record breaker to step in the ring for the community

Phil McDonald now has another world record in his sights.
The Mollymook resident, just days ago, set his third world record and now has plans for record number four.
He set a third world record from his 7.5 hours or 150 x 3 minute rounds of non-stop hitting on the focus pads.
Now he has another world record in mind.
"My fourth world record will be about making people feel good about themselves," he said.
"We need to stop being envious of each other and I want to make a difference in my community. My mission is now to help people feel good about themselves."
His desire to help people comes from his own disappointment.
Phil did not do what he attended to do when his record attempt started last Friday [April 12].
His goal was to do 500/3-minute rounds hitting focus pads with people rotating as pad holders over a 25-hour period at Shorts Boxing Gym Thornton, Newcastle.
However, he had a medical episode.
"This was a brief loss of consciousness caused by a neurological induced drop in blood pressure," he explained about his health issue.
"I sat down before I collapsed and then had to lie flat on the ground, as my consciousness was declining.
"We decided to pull the attempt erring on the side of caution hoping it wasn't anything more sinister."
He was disappointed at first but then many people started to tell him just what he achieved.
All those who witnessed the pace and power of the 7.5 hours or 150 x 3 minute rounds of sheer effort were amazed
"I surprised everyone - including myself," he said about the effort
"We went at it at pace and there was no pitter-patter - we attacked it with venom."
People have told him that many 20-year-olds would not be able to achieve what he did.
Phil will turn 62-years of age this year, has had a heart issue and is waiting to get both knees replaced.
Thanks to support from those around him, Phil picked himself up from the canvas.
Phil is going to celebrate what he achieved and wants to show others that we all need to celebrate our victories - big or small.
"I did something that shocked us all," he said
According to the experts, the Mollymook resident is now the current greatest endurance boxing athlete of modern times.
By celebrating our achievements, Phil says we all will feel good about ourselves.
"People should be able to feel good about themselves which will alleviate some mental health issues," he said.
His latest record was part of a promise he made to his dad Jim, a stroke victim, to break three world records.
In 2022 took on amateur and professional boxers, at the Dunn and Lewis across a series of 151 three-minute rounds to set a new world record and to support the Stroke Foundation in 2021 set a world record of punching continuously on the heavy bag for 24 hours.
Once again he thanked Adam' Buddha' Brown whose business 'Journey Strong' runs out of Narrawallee and CrossFit Huey Ulladulla, for training him and supporting him during his latest journey.
He was pleased that he raised money for Schaffa Foundation that created Street Buffet that feeds Sydney's homeless.
The record breaker is feeling washed out as he "trashed his body".
However, we will no doubt hear more from Phil McDonald in the future ..........
