Do something for the community - come join the Milton RFS

The volunteers from the Milton Rural Fire Service [RFS] unit have a question for you.
Are you ready to make a difference to your community?
The group is currently on a recruitment drive and have two recruitment information sessions coming up this weekend.
Information sessions will be held on Saturday April 20 and Sunday April 21 from 9am to 11am at the station at 221 Croobyar Road.
So please come along, meet the team, learn about the group's capabilities and what they do for the community.
Meanwhile, residents are reminded that the statutory bushfire danger period has ended.
This means that you no longer require a permit to conduct pile burns, unless you live within the town limits of Berry, Nowra/Bomaderry or Ulladulla - as these areas are administered by Fire and Rescue NSW and require permits all year 'round.
You are still required to notify the RFS and your neighbours no less than 24 hours prior to burning.
Find out more at https://www.facebook.com/nswrfsshoalhaven
Safe burning is your responsibility, says the RFS, and here is some helpful information.
If you do not permanently live on the property, be sure to check that piles are 100 percent extinguished prior to departure.
Escaped pile burns, according to the RFS are one of the biggest causes of out of control bushfires - so don't be a fire risk to your community, regardless of the time of year.
