Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Do something for the community - come join the Milton RFS

By Staff Reporter
April 16 2024 - 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Milton Rural Fire Service [RFS] is looking for new volunteers. Picture supplied
The Milton Rural Fire Service [RFS] is looking for new volunteers. Picture supplied

The volunteers from the Milton Rural Fire Service [RFS] unit have a question for you.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.