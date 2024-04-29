Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Surf Life Saving volunteers end season on another safe note

By Staff Reporter
Updated April 30 2024 - 9:38am, first published 9:19am
Patrol 13 finishes off the 2023/24 season. Picture supplied
Volunteers from Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club [MSLSC], as enthusiastically as ever, have just ended their 2023/24 patrol season.

