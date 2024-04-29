Mollymook Surf Life Saving volunteers end season on another safe note

Volunteers from Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club [MSLSC], as enthusiastically as ever, have just ended their 2023/24 patrol season.
Vice Captain of the MSLSC, Annette Chapman, said a great effort was recorded by all the people involved.
"We would like to give a massive shout out and thank you to all of our Mollymook lifesavers on the beach and to those who worked behind the scenes. Thanks goes to those volunteers to have ensured our season has gone smoothly," she said
"Also, thank you to the local community and all beach-goers who support us."
It was another successful season for the club with no drownings between the flags.
Volunteers will now have a break and they look forward to seeing everyone on the beach when the 2024/25 season starts.
Club Captain, Adam Woodward, also acknowledges all the volunteers for their commitment on the beach and behind the scenes.
"It has been a busy year training new lifesavers and keeping the volunteers up to date with all the latest rescue and first aid techniques," he said.
"It is always good to retain the one hundred percent safety of swimmers between the flags."
Captain Woodward wanted once again to stress the importance of swimming between the flags.
