Anzac Day to be marked with much respect in the Milton/Ulladulla area

Anzac Day will once again be marked with much respect in Ulladulla, Milton and surrounding areas on Thursday April 25.
The Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch is in the process of organising what will be two special services.
A Dawn Service event will be held at the memorial near the Milton Ulladulla Ex Servo's Club commencing at 5.45am and then a major march/service will be held in Milton.
People wanting to march in Milton can assemble the corner of Church Street and the Princes Highway at 10.15am and march to the Milton Cenotaph and Memorial Garden by 10.55am for service at 11am.
People can attend the march/service and it's expected to be completed by 11.45am.
Residents in the Termeil, Bawley Point and Kioloa area, if they can't attend services in the Milton Ulladulla area, can attend their own service.
A service will be held on Anzac Day at the Kioloa War Memorial from 10.45am for a 11am start.
Community members are welcome to attend and to lay a wreath at the service.
Other major services will be held in Nowra and Bomaderry.
Bomaderry - Dawn Service in Walsh Memorial Park, Meroo Street commencing at 5.45am. Memorial Service - March to assemble in Meroo Street at 9.15am and march to Walsh Memorial Park by 9.25am for service at 10am.
Nowra - assemble at 10.25am in Junction Street between Berry and Osborne Streets, march to Memorial Gates at Nowra Showground at 10.40am for a one hour service from 11am - 12pm, after which the assembly will march along Junction Street to Shoalhaven Street where the parade will be dispersed.
