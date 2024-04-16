Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Blak Markets to showcase the region's best Indigenous artists

GE
By Glenn Ellard
April 17 2024 - 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Many of Australia's best Indigenous artisans are heading to the Shoalhaven.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.