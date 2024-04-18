Four explosions in a year: Bomaderry plant workers speak out

Workers and their representatives are speaking out after four explosions rocked the Shoalhaven Starches plant at Bomaderry since July last year.
The most recent explosion occurred on Sunday, April 7, and some workers believe it is only a matter of time before a colleague is injured or worse.
Sitting on the banks of the Shoalhaven River, the Shoalhaven Starches plant, owned by Manildra Group, is the largest wheat starch and gluten plant of its kind in the world and employs hundreds of workers.
On July 16, 2023, nearby residents were reminded of the presence of the facility, when an explosion occurred around 11pm that night.
The explosion was heard and felt by nearby residents, with local member Gareth Ward, who lives in Bomaderry, issuing a statement the next morning.
"Like many locals, I heard the explosion from my home," he said.
"I am advised that SafeWork NSW is investigating this matter, and I commend the company for placing its primary focus on the safety and wellbeing of its staff."
The explosion occurred in gluten dryer 8, which was installed only a month prior, and the same gluten dryer would be the scene of another three explosions.
A worker at the plant, who spoke to the Mercury anonymously due to not being permitted to speak publicly, said they and their colleagues were concerned for their safety.
"If the company wants maintenance or work done in [the gluten dryer], we ask them to shut it down completely because at the end of the day, we want to go home to our families."
Normally, the worker said, when maintenance is done on a gluten dryer it can continue operating and it is only when workers need to go into a designated explosion zone that a full shutdown is required.
However, workers are so concerned about this dryer that they are asking for a full shutdown to go anywhere near the machinery.
A spokesperson for Manildra said the company's primary concern is for the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees and the local community.
"The four incidents have occurred in Gluten Dryer 8, since its commission in June 2023," the spokesperson said.
"In all these incidents, emergency protocols were enacted immediately, and no employees were injured. All on-site health and safety equipment has performed to industry standards."
A spokesperson for SafeWork said Manildra was being investigated after a high steel column and rafter beam collapsed in March last year. The workplace health and safety regulator did not comment on explosions at the gluten dryer.
The Mercury has seen a copy of the SafeWork prohibition notice that mandates operations cease after the most recent explosion and notes this was the fourth explosion at the same facility since July 2023.
"You must undertake an investigation of the incident and where necessary engage competent persons to inspect gluten dryer 8 and provide a report of their findings."
It is not known whether this report has been completed. The Manildra spokesperson said following the incidents, the company implemented actions recommended by the dryer manufacturer, including significant infrastructure and modifications to mitigate future risks.
"Establishing the cause of these incidents and implementing all safety recommendations is our highest priority," the spokesperson said.
"Manildra Group is currently cooperating with SafeWork NSW to establish the cause of the incident and implement all recommendations."
ETu organiser Stewart Edward who represents some of the workers employed at the plant said there were chronic problems at the site that were not fully addressed.
"Someone's going to get killed."
In 2021, Manildra announced that the company was constructing a new facility to produce cationic starch, a key ingredient used to make paper products.
The facility is yet to commence commercial production, in part due to fears the workers employed on site have about the safety of the facility.
Workers are concerned that some of the chemicals used in the starch making process are carcinogenic and are not confident in the systems the company has put in place around the plant.
"We don't want this to be another asbestos or silicosis issue where they say it's ok for us to go in there but then in 10-15 years time, everyone's got issues because of this," the worker said.
Mr Stewart said that workers were calling for an independent hygienists' report to alleviate their concerns.
The Manildra spokesperson said consultation was ongoing and independent hygienists had been engaged.
"Manildra Group remains committed to maintaining the highest workplace health and safety standards for our employees and the Bomaderry community."
Workers say this stoush is symptomatic of wider issues at the plant.
"Between the dryer blowing out and the cationic starch, the guys on site are really anxious. We're not sure that the company's got our best interests at heart. They just see dollars and want to produce product."
