Marine Rescue Ulladulla to mark 50 years of service

Marine Rescue Ulladulla will mark 50 years of service at an event this weekend.
Past and present Marine Rescue Ulladulla volunteers will mark the event on Saturday May 4 at the Ulladulla Civic Centre.
The unit, from humble beginnings in 1974 as a division of the Royal Volunteer Coastal Patrol, Marine Rescue Ulladulla is today a 24/7 search and rescue service supported by 82 skilled volunteers, has come along way.
Marine Rescue Ulladulla Unit Commander, John Samulski, said Saturday's ceremony is a major milestone for the unit, its volunteers and boating safety in the area.
"We acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Coastal Patrol and Marine Rescue NSW and also the incredible support of our community so that we can achieve our mission of saving lives on the water," he said.
Marine Rescue Ulladulla completed 41 search and rescue missions last year with the unit experiencing its busiest ever year in 2017 when volunteers responded to 52 incidents.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
