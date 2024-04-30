Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New Olympic sized dressage arena coming to the Shoalhaven

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
May 1 2024 - 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skyla Parker riding Iconic Al Sahrac and SDC President Wendy Collin. Pictures supplied
Skyla Parker riding Iconic Al Sahrac and SDC President Wendy Collin. Pictures supplied

Driven by the Shoalhaven Dressage Club, a new all weather Olympic sized dressage arena is scheduled for completion in July this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is a journalist for Australian Community Media, covering South Coast, NSW. As a born and bred Shoalhaven local, she's passionate about covering community concerns and amplifying local voices. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.