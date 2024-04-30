New Olympic sized dressage arena coming to the Shoalhaven

Driven by the Shoalhaven Dressage Club, a new all weather Olympic sized dressage arena is scheduled for completion in July this year.
SDC committee member Jenifer Symes said it was an extraordinary effort by the club and the arena would provide immeasurable benefit to equestrian enthusiasts across the Shoalhaven.
"It's our 40th anniversary this year as a club, which makes it even more exciting, everyone has worked so hard for this," Ms Symes said.
"Equestrian sports have had a terrible time over the last three years and what the committee has done is incredible, they've continued to push for grants and fundraise in any way they can."
The SDC is a not-for-profit organisation, which generates income from membership, sponsorship and entry fees from holding competitions.
Over the last three years SDC president Wendy Collin and the committee worked tirelessly towards obtaining enough funds for the arena which is estimated to cost between $150,000 and $160,000.
The arena will be located at the Worrigee commons and maintained by the SDC.
"It will be available to everyone," Ms Symes said.
"And it'll be a great asset for our members as well as the Shoalhaven, we have even members from Wollongong and up into the Southern Highlands."
"We are the oldest and biggest club on the south coast."
Various members of the SDC compete at a very high level in dressage, Ms Symes said, such as members Pamela Bice, Alycia Targa, Charlotte Phillips, Cathy Chittenden and Skyla Parker, who was recently crowned Novice Champion at the Australian Arabian National Championships in Victoria on her horse Iconic Al Sahrac.
"If you're holding a competition you need to be able to provide the higher level horses and riders with a safe surface, that will allow the horse and rider to give their best performance," Ms Symes said.
"It really is about the surface, the quality of the fill within the arena and the maintenance of the arena, the club will really look after it and high level riders will come to the club for that.
"As well as being a huge benefit to all the other aspiring dressage riders."
For anyone interested in competing with SDC, the next competition will be held on Sunday, May 26, for details, click here.
