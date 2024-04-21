Mollymook Beachside Veterans tee off for Legacy

A field of 50 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers recently played a three-club event in support of Legacy.
Legacy, in Australia supports 40,000 partners and children of veterans who gave their lives or health serving our country.
The golf club's thanks goes to Peter Davis, Robyn Shepherd and Shirley Allison for the organisation and smooth running of a very successful day.
All competition fees and monies raised on the day were donated to Legacy.
Bruce Anderson won the day with 21 points while second place went to Roger Halls who scored 20 points in a four-way count-back from third-placed Roger Pullinger followed by fourth placed Ron Hoffman.
Leonard Astill also scored 20 points but missed out on one of the major prizes.
However, due to the wonderful generosity of Legacy donors, Leonard and the next six place-getters all received vouchers.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Danny Fleming on the second, Tony White on the sixth, Ron Sweaney on the eighth, and Roger Pullinger on the ninth.
The four-ball wildcard has been transferred to Wednesday April 24 when golfers will play a Single Stableford event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.