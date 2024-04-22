Residents urged to have a say on proposed property asset sell off

People are urged to have a say when it comes to Shoalhaven City Council's proposal to sell some of its property assets.
A list of council-owned properties has been identified as suitable for potential sale - including some in the Milton/Ulladulla region.
Council is considering options for financial sustainability, including a report detailing a strategy of property sales.
"The property review has been initially completed to identify land that is considered in excess of our needs as a way to provide some cash injection to our current budget," council's Chief Executive Officer Robyn Stevens said when the plan was first announced.
"Council has a large portfolio of properties and this is an opportunity to access some funds, as well as reduce costs associated with the maintenance, and upkeep of these sites."
The Ulladulla Community Forum is one group that is urging residents to have their say.
The forum has identified that Lots 3 and 4 Green Street, Ulladulla, Ulladulla Administrative Centre and Depot, 14 Deering Street, Ulladulla and 85 South Street Car Park, Ulladulla as properties mentioned in the proposal.
The forum suggests people review the information at https://getinvolved.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/property-sales-program and the map available at https://www.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/Council/Future-planning/Financial-sustainability#section-5 and then go onto complete the survey at https://getinvolved.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/property-sales-program/surveys/property-sale-program.
People have until 5pm May 23 to complete the survey.
The Burrill Lake Community Association Incorporated is another group keeping an eye out on the proposal.
Lot 380 McDonald Parade Reserve, Burrill Lake is another of the properties being looked at by council.
The Burrill Lake association members, at a recent meeting, overwhelmingly voted to not support investigations into proposed sell off of Lot 380.
Over 60 community members attended meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.