League tag teams lead the way for the Bulldogs

The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Ladies League Tag teams are in sparkling form at the moment.
The two league tag teams, along with the under 18s, reserve grade and first grade Bulldogs sides made the trip up to take on the Warilla Lake South Gorillas at Cec Glenholmes Oval yesterday [Sunday April 21] in their Group Seven Rugby League encounters.
The Bulldogs, with two wins thanks to the league tag teams, off to a perfect start, but then the home side took control and won the remaining three matches.
The Bulldogs' league tag two side notched up an impressive 32- 4 win over Warilla and the league tag one side was just as impressive with its 32-nil win.
Many players contributed to the two league tag wins and the Bulldogs were strong right across the field.
Ash Fawcett, in division two, had a strong attacking match, finishing with a hat-trick of tries.
In the under 18s Warilla won 38-6, Milton lost the reserve grade contest 40-8 and and the Gorillas took the honours in first grade winning 36-8.
Scores
First Grade
Warilla Lake South Gorillas 36 (D. Nelson 3, J. Jones, B. Grant, J. Burns, B. Henry tries B. Grant 4 goals) def Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 18 (D. Longbottom, S. Stewart, T. Clark tries C. Roach 3 goals).
Reserve Grade
Warilla Lake South Gorillas 40 (C. Pike 2, T. Roberts 2, J. Hoy 2, C. Lisch tries T. Roberts 6 goals) def Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 8 (R. Manessah, L. Barr tries).
Under 18s
Warilla Lake South Gorillas 38 (M. Tomo 2, J. Talbot, H. Bailey, D. Clark, T. Amone, J. Luke-Lidbury tries J. Talbot 5 goals) def Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 6 (T. Nelson try K. Lynch goal).
Ladies League Tag Division 1
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 32 (E. Fowler 2, C. Hatch 2, A. Healey, O. Patterson tries A. Healey 4 goals) def Warilla Lake South Gorillas 0.
Ladies League Tag Division 2
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 32 (A. Fawcett 3, R. Percival, C. Hazlewood, J. Barr, M. Gallagher tries A. Fawcett 2 goals) def Warilla Lake South Gorillas 0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.