Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

League tag teams lead the way for the Bulldogs

By Damian McGill
Updated April 23 2024 - 7:41am, first published April 22 2024 - 11:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Ladies League Tag teams are in sparkling form at the moment. Picture file David Hall
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Ladies League Tag teams are in sparkling form at the moment. Picture file David Hall

The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs Ladies League Tag teams are in sparkling form at the moment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.