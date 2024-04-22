Poker playing octogenarian holds all the aces when it comes to living life

Beryl Hoadley's outlook on life is something we all should follow.
Mrs Hoadley is well known in the local area from her time running two businesses [South Coast Living and Beryl's Cafe] in Ulladulla and she now lives in Burrill Lake.
The 88-year-old maintains a full life - built on the motto if you enjoy something keep on doing it no matter your age.
Mrs Hoadley is still known for being a poker player not to be taken lightly.
There is a term at poker playing venues like the Marlin Hotel - "you have been Berylised".
Being "Berylised" means you have just been outplayed.
This ageless card shark still plays poker twice a week at the Marlin.
"Because I like," was her simple explanation as to why she continues to play poker.
She is still competitive and recently came fourth in the poker competition - four tables full of keen poker players were at the event.
Getting out keeps her healthy, active and happy.
Mrs Hoadley said it was important for all of us - no matter our age- to have something to look forward to and something to enjoy.
She ran South Coast Living in the 1990s with daughter Charlene and ran Beryl's Cafe in the late 1980s.
The Burrill Lake resident misses her time running a retail business as she used to enjoy seeing her regular customers and friends.
Son Colin, who is sitting nearby, says people would definitely remember his mum from either South Coast Living or Beryl's Cafe.
"People come up to us regularly and say 'hi Beryl' or 'hi Beryl you have not changed a bit'," he said.
Mrs Hoadley has a little chuckle to herself when it was suggested she makes people's day when they see her.
She is now settling into her home in Burrill Lake - a place close to her heart
"All my life," she said about how long her connection to Burrill Lake goes.
Mrs Hoadley lived in Ulladulla for many years before making the move around a year-and-a-half ago to Burrill Lake.
Her Burrill Lake home is a showcase for all her collections [like shells] and the treasures she picked up during her many overseas travels.
She also has a healthy garden and proudly showed off the organic beetroot she grew.
One of her favourite things to do is stroll to the nearby beach and sit on her "seat" - 'Beryl's seat' as it's now known - see above.
The card shark is also a long term member of the Ulladulla Ex-Servos Club.
Colin then mentions that they were at the Ex-Servos recently and a whole bunch of young men were calling out "hey Aunty Beryl".
Colin did not know who they were and found out they played poker with his mum.
Mrs Hoadley and Colin are receiving great support from the Australian aged care system - something they are both grateful to receive.
"I love this house and I say that to Colin all the time," she said
Mrs Hoadley feels blessed to be able to still do the things she enjoys and remember never challenge her to a game of poker.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.