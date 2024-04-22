Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Comedy-musical, You Are a Doughnut coming to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre

April 23 2024 - 8:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
You Are a Doughnut, coming to Entertainment Centre. Picture supplied
You Are a Doughnut, coming to Entertainment Centre. Picture supplied

That Science Gang are bringing their multi-award winning, educational, comedy-musical to the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre these school holidays.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.