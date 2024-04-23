Meet the new deputy mayor of Shoalhaven City Council

There is a new deputy mayor of Shoalhaven City Council, as elected at this week's council meeting on April 22.
Following the resignation of former deputy mayor Evan Christen, Councillor Matthew Norris, who is in his first term of council was elected.
Cr Norris said he knew he had the support of some councillors but was unsure how the remainder would vote, but that it was a huge privilege to be elected and he looked forward to working with and for the community.
"It gives me the opportunity now to reach out into the community, which is feeling less represented and go and see them directly and make sure their issues are front and centre while we still have time in this council.
"I want to make sure we get our finances in order, thats been the biggest thing for me for the past while, but i want to make sure the community is herald in what they're asking for as well, I need to make sure to get out and speak with the community."
Cr Norris said despite being one of the youngest members, he believed this gave him a different perspective.
"It's an awesome dynamic to be young and energetic and have the interest to see a vision through, but you can take on those serious issues and make sure you know your heart's in the right place for them," he said.
"I've done a lot of leadership growth over the course of this council term, a few programs with the Australian rural leadership foundation, they've been really instrumental in helping me grow as a leader and as a community minded leader and I really want to take the opportunity to elevate those community voices that may not be heard."
The council meeting agenda stated part of the deputy mayor's responsibility included exercising any function of the mayor should they be prevented form carrying out their normal duties by illness, absence or at the mayor's request.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.